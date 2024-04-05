AD
Rev Rock Report

Tom Petty’s “Southern Accents” covered by Dolly Parton for upcoming tribute album

todayApril 5, 2024

Big Machine Records

We’re getting another preview of the upcoming Tom Petty tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty.

The latest track released is Dolly Parton’s cover of “Southern Accents,” which is accompanied by a music video featuring footage of Petty throughout his life, including some personal home movies.

“I was fortunate enough to get to know Tom over the years,” Dolly shares. “He’s such an iconic artist and important songwriter. I’m so honored to be a part of this special album and to be able to share my version of one of Tom’s best songs, ‘Southern Accents’.”

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty will be released June 21, featuring 20 Petty covers from country stars like Parton, Dierks Bentley, whose take on “American Girl” has already been released, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Willie Nelson and more.

The album also features guest appearances by Petty’s Heartbreakers bandmates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. Campbell appears on “Ways to Be Wicked,” sung by Margo Price, while Tench appears on “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” also covered by Rhiannon Giddens and Silkroad Ensemble.

Here is the track list for Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty. It is available for preorder now.

“I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton
“Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett
“Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs
“Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton
“Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore
“American Girl” by Dierks Bentley
“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A
“I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson
“I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osbourne
“Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson
“Angel Dream No.2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson
“Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band
“Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce
“Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle
“Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell
“Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland
“Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland
“I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His The Fabulous Superlatives
“Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench
“You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

