Rev Rock Report

Tom Petty’s ‘Wildflowers’ to be released on One-Step high fidelity vinyl for 30th anniversary

todaySeptember 4, 2025

Cover of Tom Petty’s ‘Wildflowers’/(Warner Bros.)

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Tom Petty’s album Wildflowers, the late singer’s estate has teamed with Because Sound Matters to release the album as a limited-edition two-LP One-Step vinyl.

The first pressing will be released Oct. 10 and is limited to 6,000 numbered copies. The audio has been cut directly from the original master tapes, with the One-Step process offering what is described as “unparalleled sound fidelity.”

It is available for preorder now.

And that’s not the only way the Wildflowers anniversary is being celebrated.

The estate is planning to dip into the Wildflowers vault to share never-before-seen Petty footage from that era. The first release is a performance of “Crawling Back To You” from the 1995 Dogs with Wings tour rehearsals.

More archival footage is expected to be released in the coming months, and fans can get their first look at it by joining Tom Petty Nation, the rocker’s free, exclusive fan club.

But that’s not all. A new book about the making of Wildflowers is coming and is available for preorder now. Plus the documentary Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers, directed by Mary Wharton, will be released on Blu-ray Sept. 12.

Released in November 1994, Wildflowers was the first of three Petty albums produced by Rick Rubin. Although credited to just Petty, Heartbreakers members Mike CampbellBenmont Tench and Howie Epstein played on the record, which peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200. It featured the singles “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” “You Wreck Me” and the title track.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

