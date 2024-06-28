AD
Entertainment News

Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to present 76th Emmy Awards nominations ceremony

todayJune 28, 2024

Larry Barnard@Brotherjunior, Liesa Cole

The presenters for the 76th annual Emmy Awards nominations have been announced.

On Friday, the Television Academy announced that Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph will present the nomination ceremony, which will stream live from the El Capitan Theatre in LA on Wednesday, July 17, at 11:30 am ET.

Hale and Ralph will be joined by Television Academy chair Cris Abrego during the nominations ceremony.

“While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling,” Abrego said in a statement. “Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration.”

The 76th Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8pm ET, only on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

