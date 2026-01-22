AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Tony Iommi guitar raises over $60,000 for cancer charity

todayJanuary 22, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA) (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has helped raise money for a cancer charity in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

The BBC reports that a guitar he donated to Birmingham-based Heartlands Hospital Charity helped raise over $60,000 toward the organization’s campaign to open a new hematology and oncology center at the hospital. The winner of the guitar resides in the U.S.

Charlotte Schofield, director of fundraising for Heartlands Hospital Charity, thanked the rocker for his “generosity and support.”

“Thanks to this incredible donation we are well on our way to our fundraising goal of £150,000 (about $170,000) and creating a beautiful space for patients to be comfortable while they receive their treatment,” she said.

Iommi, 77, is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012. In August 2016 he announced he was cancer-free.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%