Rev Rock Report

Tony Levin looks back at his life on the road with new video for ‘Road Dogs’

todayJanuary 13, 2025

Flatiron recordings

Legendary musician Tony Levin, best known for working with King Crimson and Peter Gabriel, is giving fans a glimpse of his life on the road with the video for “Road Dogs,” a track from his latest solo album, Bringing It Down to the Bass, which dropped in September.

The black-and-white comic book-style clip features personal photos and video from Tony’s career on the road, including his recent BEAT tour, which featured Adrian BelewSteve Vai and Danny Carey celebrating the 1980s era of King Crimson, as well as from his time working with King Crimson, Gabriel and more. It also pays tribute to the crew that handles all the behind-the-scenes of a tour.

“We road dogs who tour all the time aren’t just the players onstage – as the lyrics say, there’s trucking & rigging and loading and gigging,” Tony shares. “[M]any of my photos of the crews in action seemed right for the video.” 

Bringing It Down to the Bass is available now on double vinyl, CD, Blu-ray and digital streaming.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

