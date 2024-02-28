Tornadoes reported in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio as storm barrels through Midwest

Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least nine tornadoes were reported across Illinois, Michigan and Ohio as a storm barreled through the Midwest overnight.

Wind gusts reached 82 mph near Chicago, and hail was larger than golf balls in DuPage County, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

On Wednesday morning, the severe thunderstorm threat is ongoing for the Ohio Valley, West Virginia and Kentucky, where a few thunderstorms are possible.

By Wednesday afternoon, the strong thunderstorms and gusty winds will move east, stretching from the Tennessee River Valley to the Northeast.

Up to 3 inches of rain is forecast for West Virginia and New England.

The heaviest rain will reach the Interstate 95 corridor Wednesday evening.