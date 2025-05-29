Tourists at beach house find human remains dating back 200 years

ABC News

Tourists at a beach property in South Carolina who initially thought they found fossils have accidentally discovered they found human remains at a forgotten burial site dating back 200 years, authorities said.

The incident occurred last Friday when the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina received a call regarding human remains being discovered on Edisto Island, according to a statement from Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies were dispatched to the Jeremy Cay community near Legare Road, a beachfront property, after tourists exploring the area uncovered what they initially believed to be fossils,” police said. “Upon closer examination, they realized the remains appeared to be human and promptly contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the Edisto Beach Police Department.”

Police responded to the call and secured the scene before conducting an initial investigation.

“The location of the discovery is historically significant, once home to the 19th-century settlement known as Edingsville Beach,” authorities confirmed. “Early indications suggest the remains may originate from a long forgotten burial site.”

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office responded to assist in the recovery of the human remains, which have since been taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for forensic analysis and identification.

The identity of the individual and circumstances surrounding their death remain unknown, police said.

The investigation is currently active, and Colleton County authorities are working with the coroner’s office and other partner agencies to determine more about the remains and their origins.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available, police said.