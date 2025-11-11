AD
Buck Country Music News

‘Trailblazer’ Reba McEntire marks 50 years of country music

todayNovember 11, 2025

Reba McEntire (Art Streiber/NBC)

Reba McEntire marks a pretty significant milestone as of Nov. 11: She’s officially been a recording artist for half a century. 

“50 years ago today I signed my record deal with PolyGram Mercury (now MCA),” she shared on her socials. “I was just 20 years old and had some big ol dreams. 44 albums and 50 years later, it’s safe to say those dreams have come true.”

“I am blessed beyond measure,” she closes. “Thank you for the support over the last 50 years  Somehow I think the best is still yet to come!”

Reba’s anniversary message is accompanied by a lightning-fast montage of all the albums she’s made over the years, in consecutive order. 

On Friday, she was nominated for the Grammy for best country duo/group performance for “Trailblazer” with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson. In all, Reba’s won 3 Grammys and been nominated 18 times. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

