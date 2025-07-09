AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Trailer for Marc Bolan documentary debuts ahead of theatrical release

todayJuly 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Greenwich Entertainment

A new trailer for the documentary on T-Rex frontman Marc Bolan has just been released.

The film, Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T-Rex, got its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival back in 2022 and is now finally hitting theaters in the U.S. on Aug. 9. It will then be available on demand starting Sept. 5.

The doc uses archival footage, rare interviews and more to tell Bolan’s story. The film is centered around the making of the 2020 tribute album, also titled Angelheaded Hipster, which was produced by the late Hal Wilmer. It featured artists like U2, Elton John, Joan Jett and Nick Cave covering T-Rex tunes.

The trailer features interview clips from Elton, Ringo Starr, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Billy Idol.

Bolan and T-Rex were pioneers in the British glam rock movement of the ’70s. They are best known for their 1971 single “Get It On,” which was known as “Bang a Gong (Get It On)” in the U.S., where it peaked at #10 on the singles chart. In 1985 the song was covered by Power Station under the name “Get It On (Bang a Gong),” peaking at #9 on the chart.

Bolan, who died in September 1977 at the age of 29, was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 as a member of T-Rex.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%