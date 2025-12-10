Trailer for new UK David Bowie documentary released

David Bowie performs at Air Canada Centre. (Photo by Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A trailer for a new U.K. documentary on David Bowie‘s final years has just been released. David Bowie – The Final Act is a production of U.K. Channel 4, Dogwoof and Rogan Productions.

“Ten years after David Bowie’s passing, his final chapter comes to light,” reads the trailer’s description. “Discover how the legendary artist transformed life, death, and creativity into his haunting masterpiece, Blackstar. … Bowie’s own words reveal a resurrection that continues to inspire.”

The doc, directed by Jonathan Stiasny, will feature interviews with Bowie insiders who knew and worked with him, along with famous celebs who were fans and inspired by his work.

The film is due to open in U.K. theaters on Dec. 26. So far there’s no word on whether it will open in the U.S.

Bowie died Jan. 10, 2016. His final album, Blackstar, was released two days prior to his death, on Bowie’s 69th birthday.