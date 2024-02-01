AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Trailers for ABC’s ‘The Rookie’, ‘The Conners’ and more released as post-strike TV comes back

todayFebruary 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

With the strikes out of the way, ABC on Wednesday revealed trailers for its delayed lineup, including returning newer shows Will Trent and Not Dead Yet, and veteran shows like Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.

Wednesday, February 7 sees the premieres of Emmy winner Abbott Elementary‘s third season, Gina Rodriguez‘s Not Dead Yet and The Conners, the latter of which will return for season 6.

American Idol will return on Sunday, February 18.

Will TrentThe Rookie and the seventh and final season of The Good Doctor kick off Tuesday, February 20.

The 20th season of Grey’s Anatomy begins on Thursday, March 14, along with the seventh and final season of Station 19 and the hit action drama 9-1-1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%