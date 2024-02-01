Trailers for ABC’s ‘The Rookie’, ‘The Conners’ and more released as post-strike TV comes back

ABC

With the strikes out of the way, ABC on Wednesday revealed trailers for its delayed lineup, including returning newer shows Will Trent and Not Dead Yet, and veteran shows like Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.

Wednesday, February 7 sees the premieres of Emmy winner Abbott Elementary‘s third season, Gina Rodriguez‘s Not Dead Yet and The Conners, the latter of which will return for season 6.

American Idol will return on Sunday, February 18.

Will Trent, The Rookie and the seventh and final season of The Good Doctor kick off Tuesday, February 20.

The 20th season of Grey’s Anatomy begins on Thursday, March 14, along with the seventh and final season of Station 19 and the hit action drama 9-1-1.