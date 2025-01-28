Train announces summer tour with Edwin McCain

Jasper Graham

What would summer be without a Train tour?

The “Drops of Jupiter” band will launch its Summer 2025 tour on Aug. 1 in Camdenton, Missouri; the tour is set to wrap up Sept. 17 in Seattle. On most dates Edwin McCain, best known for his hits “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More,” will be the opening act.

Tickets go on sale to the public Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. local time; an artist presale starts Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the tour, Train will play Australia and New Zealand in May, and then head to Europe and the U.K. in June and July. They’ll also perform at the Minnesota Yacht Club festival, taking place July 18-20 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Also on the bill are Hozier, Green Day and Sheryl Crow, among others. Visit minnesotayachtclubfestival.com for more information.

Before all the touring starts, Train will embark on its eighth Sail Across the Sun fan cruise, which leaves from Miami on Feb. 13 and visits Cozumel, Mexico.