AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Train frontman reacts to the reported death of founding member Charlie Colin: “You’re a legend”

todayMay 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Paul Hawthorne/WireImage

Train frontman Pat Monahan has reacted to the death of the band’s former bass player, Charlie Colin, who, according to multiple reports, has passed away at the age of 58.

Posting a photo of the band’s original lineup — Pat, Charlie, Jimmy Stafford, Rob Hotchkiss and Scott Underwood — Monahan wrote on Instagram, “When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do.”

“His unique bass playing [and] beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond,” Monahan continues. “I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels.”

Colin left Train in 2003, following the success of their 1998 self-titled first album; their 2001 album, Drops of Jupiter, with its Grammy-winning title track; and their 2003 album, My Private Nation, which featured “Calling All Angels.” Colin’s departure was prompted by his substance abuse.

In the ensuing years, Colin played with a variety of other acts, including his own bands Painbirds and the Side Deal, as well as Slipknot and Puddle of Mudd.

Monahan is the only original member of Train’s lineup in the current iteration of the band.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%