Train surprised with Diamond award for ‘Drops of Jupiter’; ‘Begin Again’ musical confirmed

The band Train poses with Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark,’ November 2025 (Courtesy WABC)

Train‘s “Jupiter” is now Diamond.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, the band was surprised with a plaque marking the fact that their signature tune, “Drops of Jupiter,” has been RIAA certified for sales of 10 million units. It’s the band’s second Diamond single, following “Hey Soul Sister.” In 2026, the band will launch a summer tour marking the 25th anniversary of the song and its parent album of the same name.

In other Train news, back in 2023 there were reports that a musical version of the 2013 film Begin Again, which starred Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine, Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, was in the works, with songs written by Train singer Pat Monahan. The musical is now a reality: The show, featuring music and lyrics by Monahan, will open at The Old Globe theater in San Diego on Sept. 6, 2026, in what’s described as a “pre-Broadway run.”

Begin Again is about a struggling singer/songwriter, played by Knightley, who is discovered by a record executive, played by Ruffalo. They work together on an album, but things get complicated with her ex-boyfriend, a now-successful artist played by Levine.

The songs in the Begin Again movie were written by a collection of musicians, including Gregg Alexander of ’90s band New Radicals, best known for their hit “You Get What You Give.” The song they wrote for Adam to sing in the film, “Lost Stars,” was nominated for an Oscar.