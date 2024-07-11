AD
Train to stream their Royal Albert Hall show on July 22

todayJuly 11, 2024

Andrew McGranahan

Back in April, Train played their first-ever show at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, and if you weren’t able to travel to England to be in the audience, you can soon watch it at home.

On July 22, the streaming platform Veeps will stream the show, with tickets on sale now for $11.99 each. Veeps All Access subscribers can get the show free as part of their subscription. Train will appear on the stream live starting at 8 p.m. ET to answer fans’ questions.

In addition, on July 26, Train will release Live at Royal Albert Hall, an album documenting the show, which included performances of hits like “Drops of Jupiter,” “Drive By,” “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Calling All Angels,” plus the band’s current single, “Long Yellow Dress,” and covers of songs by the Eagles and Teddy Swims.

Train singer Pat Monahan says in a statement, “After 25 years of visiting London and walking past the iconic Royal Albert Hall, we finally had an opportunity to perform there. It was one of the most memorable shows of our lives. To be in such an historic and beautiful venue where so many of our idols performed was an honor and privilege.”

Train’s on a summer tour with REO Speedwagon and Yacht Rock Revue through Sept. 11.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

