AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Travis Kelce confirms Taylor Swift has drawn up plays for him: “She is so detailed”

todaySeptember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Football is back, and if you thought Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was joking when he said Taylor Swift‘s been drawing up plays, then you don’t know her very well.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, confirmed during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show Tuesday that Taylor has indeed drawn up plays, but only because she’s so interested in football. “She has just been so open to learning the game; she didn’t know much about the rules and everything,” Travis explained.

“And I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she is so detailed in every aspect of it, from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos,” he continued. “I think she was just curious about the profession.”

“None of the plays have gotten to Coach [Andy] Reid yet, but if they ever do, I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation,” Travis added. 

When Eisen asked Travis if these “plays” actually exist and are “written down on a piece of paper,” he said, “She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me. So we’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office.”

Travis isn’t the only one excited for Taylor’s involvement in the new season. The official NFL X account tweeted a video with the caption “FOOTBALL IS BACK THIS WEEK” featuring a montage of highlights — and Taylor is shown no less than five times.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%