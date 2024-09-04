Travis Kelce confirms Taylor Swift has drawn up plays for him: “She is so detailed”

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Football is back, and if you thought Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was joking when he said Taylor Swift‘s been drawing up plays, then you don’t know her very well.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, confirmed during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show Tuesday that Taylor has indeed drawn up plays, but only because she’s so interested in football. “She has just been so open to learning the game; she didn’t know much about the rules and everything,” Travis explained.

“And I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she is so detailed in every aspect of it, from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos,” he continued. “I think she was just curious about the profession.”

“None of the plays have gotten to Coach [Andy] Reid yet, but if they ever do, I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation,” Travis added.

When Eisen asked Travis if these “plays” actually exist and are “written down on a piece of paper,” he said, “She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me. So we’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office.”

Travis isn’t the only one excited for Taylor’s involvement in the new season. The official NFL X account tweeted a video with the caption “FOOTBALL IS BACK THIS WEEK” featuring a montage of highlights — and Taylor is shown no less than five times.