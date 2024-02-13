AD
Entertainment News

Travis Kelce makes film industry debut as executive producer

todayFebruary 13, 2024

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is adding film producer to his resume.

Kelce is using President Joe Biden’s renewable energy tax credits to finance My Dead Friend Zoe, Variety reports. The indie film is headed to the SXSW festival and stars Natalie MoralesEd HarrisMorgan Freeman and Sonequa Martin-Green.

This marks Kelce’s first foray into the film industry. He’ll serve as an executive producer on the dark comedy movie. My Dead Friend Zoe follows an Afghanistan veteran who comes head-to-head with her Vietnam war vet grandfather at their family’s lake house.

The project’s investors, including Kelce, are the first to take advantage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to finance a film. The low-budget movie costs less than $10 million.

The Inflation Reduction Act marks the largest investment in climate and energy in American history. According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s website, it enables “America to tackle the climate crisis, advancing environmental justice, securing America’s position as a world leader in domestic clean energy manufacturing and putting the United States on a pathway to achieving the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate goals, including a net-zero economy by 2050.”

Kelce, along with producers Mike Field and Ray Maiello, are also using the same strategy to finance a second film titled King Pleasure. It’s a documentary about Jean-Michel Basquiat directed by Quinn Wilson.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

