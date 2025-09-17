AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Travis Kelce predicts wedding planning with Taylor Swift is ‘gonna be easy’

todaySeptember 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in December 2024 (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, of course everyone wants to know about the wedding, and Kelce has shared some insight into the planning.

During the latest episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, guest Jimmy Fallon asked Travis about what’s going on with the wedding. Travis didn’t seem too worried about it.

When Jimmy asked if they were planning it yet, Travis replied, “Yeah, that’s the next step.”

“That one’s gonna be easy,” Travis said of the planning. “I just gotta figure to win a football game first,” referring to the Kansas City Chiefs’ 0-2 record.

“The wedding planning will be easy compared to trying to figure out how to f****** to catch a godd*** football,” he added.

And it sounds like there’s at least one decision the couple has already made about their big day. When asked if they were planning to get a DJ or a band for the wedding, Travis didn’t think twice about his answer.

“I think we’re live music kind of people,” he shared.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on Aug. 26, writing on Instagram, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%