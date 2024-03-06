AD
Mike FM Music News

Travis Kelce raves over Sydney zoo visit with “biggest and best thing possible” Taylor Swift

todayMarch 6, 2024

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Travis Kelce traveled to Australia to visit girlfriend Taylor Swift last month and specifically enjoyed their trip to the Sydney Zoo.

On the latest episode of the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis spent quite a bit of time detailing all the animals he and Taylor got to meet during their after-hours visit. “The kangaroos were pretty sweet, got to see a red panda up close and personal,” he said. He also mentioned feeding koalas, petting a rhino and seeing lions and tigers.

When Jason asked Travis if there were drones flying overhead — referring to the surfaced footage of the couple visiting the zoo — he said, “No, there were full-on helicopters just flying around. Yeah, they helicoptered us. Well, not us … this is all because Taylor is the biggest and best thing possible.”

Travis also talked about attending Taylor’s Eras Tour show in Sydney, noting that the crowd was “rowdy” and “louder than Argentina.” He added, “Taylor is very fond of performing in Australia and how into it they get.”

When Jason asked Travis how he felt about seeing fans wearing his jersey Down Under — and all throughout the Eras Tour — he said modestly, “It’s pretty f****** cool to have your jersey being worn, like, even if it’s at a football game.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

