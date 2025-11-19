Travis Kelce responds to Taylor Swift’s ‘New Heights’ appearance honor

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear on the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Aug. 13, 2025 (@newheightshow/Instagram)

Taylor Swift‘s appearance on fiancé Travis Kelce‘s New Heights podcast, which to date has racked up 24 million views, has just been chosen as one of the top podcast episodes of 2025 by Apple Podcasts — and Travis reacted to the news on the pod’s latest episode.

After Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, announced the news on Wednesday’s New Heights installment, he added, “What is beating that one?!”

“She’s just so magical,” Travis responded.

“There’s nothing f****** coming close to that,” Jason argued. “Thank you, Apple, for putting us up there for doing pretty much nothing and just having the famous person in the world hop onto our show.”

Travis grinned at that.

The episode ranked #3, beaten by an episode of The Telepathy Tapes at #1 and Crime Junkie at #2.

Taylor name-checks New Heights on the song “Wood” on her album The Life of a Showgirl. During her Aug. 13 appearance on the podcast — which, we later learned, was taped on the day she and Travis got engaged — she expressed her gratitude for its existence.

“This podcast has done a lot for me,” she said at the time. “I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago.”