Travis Kelce reveals favorite Taylor Swift song, refuses to sing it

todayJune 27, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce onstage together in London 2024; Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

While Travis Kelce isn’t normally shy about singing in public, he won’t agree to sing his favorite song by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on command.

In an Instagram Reel, the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast is shown at Travis’ Tight End University summit in Nashville, asking various NFL stars what their favorite Taylor song is and then asking them to sing a bit of it.  Rob Gronkowski, for example, chose “Shake It Off” and then sang it.

Another player said “Love Story” and then proceeded to sing “You Belong With Me,” but at least he sang. “22” was another song players chose and sang. One guy picked “Party in the U.S.A.,” but was quickly corrected.

When it was Travis’ turn, he thought for a minute and then said, “I mean, I guess ‘So High School.'” When he was asked to sing, he blushed, smiled and declined, saying “Nah, nah, dude, you’re making me nervous.”

It’s no surprise that Travis would pick “So High School,” from The Tortured Poets Department, since it’s commonly believed to be about him. The lyrics include phrases such as “You know how to ball/ I know Aristotle” and “I feel like laughin’ in the middle of practice.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

