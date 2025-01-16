Travis Kelce says ‘strong,’ ‘happy’ relationship with Taylor Swift allows them to both ‘focus on [their] craft’

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

When Taylor Swift was touring, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was often in the audience, and she’s frequently in the stands when he’s playing football. Travis says it’s all about giving each other emotional support so they can focus on doing their jobs the best they can.

Appearing on the Stephen A. Smith show on Jan. 15, Travis said, “Me and Taylor are happy and I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.”

“That’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship, is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft. Focus on being the best version of you. That’s why I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her, making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she’s doing in life.”

As for himself, the Chiefs tight end says, “I think I’m as focused as I’ve ever been on my job and being the best player I can possibly be, week in and week out for this team, and it’s because I don’t have to worry about things off the field.”

When Smith asked Travis if Taylor is encouraging him to retire from football because it’s such a violent sport, Travis said no.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game. She loves coming to Arrowhead [Stadium] and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”