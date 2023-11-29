AD
Mike FM Music News

Travis Kelce scores his first ‘Billboard’ #1 hit with charity Christmas single

todayNovember 29, 2023

Vera Y Records/Avenue A Records/Range Music Partners

he score right now is Travis, two, Taylor…too many to count.

Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has now officially racked up his first Billboard #1 hit — on two different charts.  “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” his and his brother Jason‘s charity remake of The Pogues‘ “Fairytale of New York,” has topped the publication’s Rock Digital Songs Sales tally, where it’s outselling — among other songs — The Beatles‘ newly released song, “Now and Then.”

The song is also #1 on the Holiday Digital Song Sales chart, outselling holiday tracks by Meghan Trainor, Cher and Mariah Carey.

As previously reported, the song, which has lyrics altered to refer to Philly rather than New York, appears on the benefit album A Philly Special Christmas Special, due out December 1. In addition to Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, it features other members of the Eagles, as well as Philly musical icon Patti LaBelle.

Proceeds from vinyl sales of the album go to the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s toy drive and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s snowflake station.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

