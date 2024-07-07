AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Travis Kelce seems touched by Taylor Swift’s emotional songs at Amsterdam show

todayJuly 7, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend Travis Kelce attended her final show in Amsterdam on July 6, and at one point, he appeared to be incredibly moved by her emotional performance, which seemed to be a nod to his presence.

As People reports, Taylor’s mashup during the show involved the tracks “Mary’s Song,” “So High School” and “Everything Has Changed,” and in a video posted by a fan on social platform X, Travis is seen watching the performance, swaying back and forth and at several points, he appears to wipe his eyes and his face.

While “So High School” is thought to be directly about Travis, the other two songs contain touching lyrics about love. In “Everything Has Changed,” Taylor sings, “‘Cause all I know is we said, ‘Hello’/And your eyes look like comin’ home/All I know is a simple name/And everything has changed.”

In “Mary’s Song,” she sings, “I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89/I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine/In the sky, oh my my my.”

Not only is 87 Travis’ jersey number, but both Travis and Taylor were born in 1989.

After the show, fan-shot video captured them waving to fans as they left the stadium together.

At Taylor’s July 5 show, which Travis also attended, she changed the lyrics of “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

Taylor’s next shows are scheduled for Zurich, Switzerland starting July 9.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%