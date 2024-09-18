AD
Travis Kelce unable to identify Taylor Swift song that inspired podcast listener’s username

todaySeptember 18, 2024

Beth Garrabrant

For shame, Travis Kelce: You need to go back and listen to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on repeat.

In the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, while Travis and brother Jason Kelce read out a listener’s request for bonus content, Jason announced the listener’s username as “Emma Fell In Love.” A puzzled Jason asked, “Is that, like, a lyric or something? Do we know?”

As Jason continued reading the request, Travis muttered in the background, “I have no idea.”

However, it’s somewhat obvious to Swifties that “Emma Fell In Love” is a reference to “When Emma Falls In Love,” one of the “From the Vault” tracks on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), released in 2023. Fans have speculated that the song was inspired by Taylor’s friend, actress Emma Stone, but neither has confirmed that.

By the way, the listener request was, “I’m sure many Swifties and tons of dads’ daughters would love some New Heights show bonus content teaching football concepts in an ELI5 format.” 

Jason then wondered what “ELI5” meant, and so did Travis, despite it being a pretty popular online term. Travis then came up with the answer: “Explain like I’m 5.”

“I mean, that’s probably one of the better ideas the 92-percenters came up with,” Travis added.

“How do you explain football to a 5-year-old?” Jason wondered. “We’re not very good at dumbing down football. I’ve realized this,” Travis said.

Jason then called out to his daughters Elliotte and Wyatt, the latter of whom is nearly 5, “What do you think about football? Tell me what the rules of football are.”

But things quickly descended into chaos.

“Don’t put your head through the railing,” he warned. “You got stuck last time, remember?”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

