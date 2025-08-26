Travis Kelce’s dad says Travis proposed to Taylor almost two weeks ago

AD

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift revealed their engagement in an Instagram post on Tuesday. But in an exclusive interview with WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, revealed that his son actually proposed to Taylor earlier this month.

“Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago,” Ed told WEWS-TV. “He was going to put it off ’til this week … to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”

“And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event,” he added, noting that Taylor’s father Scott Swift was telling Travis the same thing.

According to Ed, Travis proposed to Taylor at a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“They were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’ … they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” Ed said. “They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew.”

He said he was at a Philadelphia Eagles practice when he got the call.

“As soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say,” Ed noted. He also revealed that he’s known for months that Travis was planning to propose, and even thought he might do it during last year’s NFL season.

Ed said he and Travis’ mom Donna Kelce went to Travis’ house for dinner on Aug. 24; Taylor cooked.

“We had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other, it’s truly kinda neat,” he said.