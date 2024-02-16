Tribeca announces dates for De Niro Con

Apple TV+

With Killers of the Flower Moon recently garnering 10 Academy Award nominations, including a Best Supporting Actor nom for Robert De Niro, Tribeca Enterprises has announced its plans to celebrate the man himself.

As previously reported, De Niro Con will be a multiday celebration of the legendary 80-year-old actor and his body of work; the company he co-founded just revealed it will take place June 14-16 in New York City.

The event was supposed to happen last fall but was postponed due to the Hollywood strikes.

The new dates coincide with the 2024 installment of De Niro’s Tribeca Festival, which takes place June 5-16 in New York City.

According to Tribeca, De Niro Con will feature “set recreations, costume displays, and fireside conversations with behind-the-scenes collaborators; a curated selection of screenings, talks, and reunions with special appearances from co-stars; a De Niro Archive Gallery, consisting of rare photos [and] annotated scripts,” as well as “props from the film icon’s personal collection.”

Further, the fan fest will showcase “the world premiere of a six-screen immersive film from Little Cinema that weaves together classic De Niro films to create new storylines and dialogue between beloved characters.”

A full programming lineup will be announced in the spring.

There are three ticket purchase levels, all named in honor of De Niro’s work. The premium The Godfather Pass will set fans back $3,000, granting VIP access for two guests to all De Niro Con programming, as well as an invite for two for an exclusive cocktail reception, a copy of a limited-edition book signed by the actor, merchandise discounts and two tickets to the Tribeca Festival.