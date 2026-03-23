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Buck Country Music News

Trick-or-treat? HARDY HALLOWEEN is coming to Music City

todayMarch 23, 2026

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HARDY (Disney/Randy Holmes)

HARDY seems to be ready to bring the horror vibes in the days leading up to Oct. 31. 

The country rocker will host HARDY HALLOWEEN Oct. 29 and 30 at The Truth in Nashville, he announced in an eerie Instagram video that shows his face being replaced by various horror masks.

“Yeah we all know it’s coming/ We just don’t know when/ ‘Cause we’re all gonna die,” he sings in the background in a snippet of the COUNTRY! COUNTRY! track “We’re All Gonna Die.” 

McCoy Moore will be there both nights, while Kasey Tyndall joins Oct. 29 and Sikarus comes Oct. 30. 

Presales for the special shows start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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