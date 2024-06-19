Triple murder suspect on the loose in Arkansas: Police

Stacy Lee Drake. Via Arkansas State Police

(NEW YORK) — An “armed and dangerous” suspect connected to three murders and a slew of other crimes across the country is on the loose in Arkansas, according to authorities.

Stacy Lee Drake, 50, is wanted in connection with three homicides in Oklahoma, stemming from two separate carjackings, according to Arkansas State Police.

“Drake is separately wanted on multiple felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions, with charges including aggravated robbery, carjacking, and murder,” investigators said in a statement.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation gave more details Wednesday about two of the homicides that took place in Sequoyah County. Officers discovered a man and woman dead inside a business Tuesday.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

Although the victims’ causes of death are still being determined by the medical examiner, Oklahoma investigators said, “both sustained injuries consistent with homicide.”

Drake was last seen on foot outside a motel in Morrilton, Arkansas, roughly 53 miles northwest of Little Rock, according to police. Oklahoma investigators said a car he had allegedly stolen was found in Morrilton, which is roughly 130 miles east of where the bodies were found in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma, on Tuesday night.

Drake, a Birmingham, Alabama, resident, was described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and and weighing 185 pounds, according to state police.

“Anyone who sees Drake should not approach him and should call 911 immediately,” Arkansas State Police said in a statement.