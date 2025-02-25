Triple play: How Billy Joel’s 2025 tour will make history

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Billy Joel is booked and busy this year, with solo concerts and co-headlining dates with Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart and Sting booked all over the U.S. and overseas. But three of those concerts will give him another entry in the live performance history books.

According to Billboard, Billy’s shows at New York’s Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, plus MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will make him the first artist ever to play all three New York City-area sports stadiums in a single summer.

He’ll play Yankee Stadium on July 18 with Rod; MetLife Stadium — home of the New York Giants and Jets — on Aug. 8 with Stevie; and Citi Field, home of the Mets, Aug. 21 with Sting.

“I’m looking forward to playing these iconic stadiums this summer – each holds personal significance to me,” Billy tells Billboard. “There’s nothing like the energy of the crowds in New York, and sharing a stage with my friends Rod Stewart, Sting and Stevie Nicks, whose music always inspires me, is extremely rewarding.”

Billy’s shows follow the end of his 10-year residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, which sold nearly 2 million tickets and earned nearly $267 million between 2014 and 2024.