Buck Country Music News

Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride & more to lead An All-Star Tribute to Anne Murray

todaySeptember 22, 2025

The Music of My Life: An All-Star Tribute to Anne Murray (Outback Presents)

Music City will honor Canadian country/pop legend Anne Murray during a special show Oct. 27 at the Grand Ole Opry House. 

Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, k.d. lang, Kathy Mattea, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Shenandoah, The Gatlin Brothers, Collin Raye, Michelle Wright, Brenda Lee and Randy Travis are all set to participate. 

Tickets for The Music of My Life: An All-Star Tribute to Anne Murray go on sale Wednesday. 

Though she retired in 2008, earlier in September Anne put out Here You Are, a collection of unreleased songs recorded during the peak of her career.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

