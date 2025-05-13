AD
Buck Country Music News

Trisha Yearwood plans a Hall of Fame evening celebrating Linda Ronstadt

todayMay 13, 2025

Disney/Randy Holmes

Trisha Yearwood has put together a concert paying tribute to perhaps her greatest musical influence, Linda Ronstadt

The show will take place July 22 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater, with special guests Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, James Taylor and the E Street Band’s Patti Scialfa.

“Linda Ronstadt is a big reason I wanted to be a singer,” Trisha says. “I was 10 years old when I discovered her music, and her big voice drew me in.”

“She combined the country music that my parents listened to … like Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline … but it had an edge to it that I loved. Through Ronstadt, I discovered Emmylou Harris, the Eagles, Jackson Browne, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Gram Parsons and many more,” she continues. “I’m honored to be a part of celebrating Linda and this incredible era of music that is such an important part of the history of country music.”

Tickets to the show, titled Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and Los Angeles Country-Rock, go on sale Friday, May 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

