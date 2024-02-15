Trisha Yearwood to celebrate 25th anniversary of Opry membership

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Trisha Yearwood will celebrate 25 years of being a Grand Ole Opry member on March 13.

The special 25th anniversary celebration will feature Trisha singing with an all-female lineup comprised of her friends and mentors Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss, Jeannie Seely and more.

“It is a family like no other. It’s such an honor,” says the “Walkaway Joe” singer. “I’ve had some great things happen to me in my career, but when I am asked in any interview with anybody, I always talk about being a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It’s the bar.”

You can catch highlights of Trisha’s 25th anniversary via Opry Live on the Opry’s Facebook and YouTube channels Saturday, March 30.