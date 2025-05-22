AD
Buck Country Music News

Trisha Yearwood’s cooking in Napa Valley Memorial Day weekend

todayMay 22, 2025

Gwendolyn Records/Virgin Music Group

Now that Trisha Yearwood‘s wrapped her spring tour, it’s time to put on her culinary hat. 

The bestselling author and host of Food Network’s Trisha’s Southern Kitchen will appear on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock during Memorial Day weekend. The three-day music, food and wine festival takes place in California’s Napa Valley. 

Bobby Flay, Serena Williams, Kate Hudson, Benson Boone, Justin Timberlake and Noah Kahan are just some of the other celebrities who’ll be on hand to sing, cook or do both.

Next up for Trisha, The Mirror drops July 18. It’s the first album she’s ever made where she had a hand in writing all the songs. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

