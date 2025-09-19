AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Trisha Yearwood’s ready to Rock for First Responders with Good Charlotte & The Fray

todaySeptember 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Trisha Yearwood (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Trisha Yearwood doesn’t kick off her next tour until December, but on Saturday she’ll headline the Rock for First Responders benefit in the Golden State.

All the performers have donated their time for Saturday’s show, which takes place at Kevin Costner‘s Field of Dreams at his oceanside estate in Carpinteria, California.

Rock bands Good Charlotte and The Fray are also part of the lineup, as well as Alan Parsons, Steppenwolf‘s John Kay, The CarsElliott Easton and more.

Tickets are available online, though they aren’t cheap. General admission is $300, but $250 of that is tax deductible, since the money goes to mental wellness programs for first responders in Santa Barbara County.

Trisha’s next show is Dec. 2, when she starts her holiday tour at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Her new album, Christmastime, arrives Nov. 7. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%