Buck Country Music News

Trisha Yearwood’s second album this year will arrive by ‘Christmastime’

todaySeptember 10, 2025

Trisha Yearwood’s ‘Christmastime’ (Virgin Music Group/Gwendolyn Records)

Trisha Yearwood fans are getting an early Christmas present this year. The two-time CMA female vocalist of the year will follow her new album, The Mirror, which came out in July, with an all-new holiday collection.

Christmastime will arrive Nov. 7, before she kicks off her orchestral Christmastime with Trisha Yearwood: 12 Days of Christmas Tour Dec. 2 in Nashville.

“Christmas has always been one of my favorite times of year, and these songs mean so much to me,” Trisha says. “To be able to perform them with a full symphony brings the magic to another level. I can’t wait to share this music and celebrate the season with fans on tour.”

Tickets go on sale Friday for the 12-date run, which wraps Dec. 20 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The new yuletide album includes “Merry Christmas, Valentine,” an original co-written and performed with her husband, Garth Brooks, as well as a new take on Elvis Presley‘s “Blue Christmas” and a version of “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Trisha’s most recent holiday record was 2016’s Christmas Together with Garth, following 1994’s The Sweetest Gift.

Here’s the complete track listing for Trisha Yearwood’s Christmastime:
“Christmastime Is Here”
“Blue Christmas”
“Cool Yule”
“My Favorite Things”
“You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”
“Years”
“Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”
“Merry Christmas, Valentine”
“Candy Cane Lane”
“Pure Imagination”
“It’s Just Another New Year’s Eve”
“Simple Gifts”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

