National News

Tropical Storm Alberto forms in Gulf, set to bring heavy rain to Texas

todayJune 19, 2024

ABC News

A tropical system off the coast of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Alberto on Wednesday morning and is set to bring heavy rain and coastal flooding to Texas.

Alberto — the first named storm of the season — is forecast to make landfall in Mexico Wednesday night.

Alberto has prompted a tropical storm warning in Corpus Christi and south Texas. Flash flooding is possible from Corpus Christi to Laredo to Brownsville.

Rain totals could reach 10 inches in Texas and up to 20 inches in the mountains of Mexico over the next 24 hours.

Storm surge has already topped 4 feet at San Luis Pass, in Texas, just south of Galveston Island.

Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

