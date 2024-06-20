AD
National News

Tropical Storm Alberto makes landfall in Mexico, storm surge threat ongoing for Texas

todayJune 20, 2024

In this aerial image, vehicles drive through flooded neighborhoods on June 19, 2024 in Surfside Beach, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, has made landfall in Mexico after pummeling Texas with rain.

A whopping 9.5 inches of rain has inundated Rockport, Texas, just north of Corpus Christi.

Alberto has already brought significant storm surge of more than 4 feet of water to the Texas coast.

As Alberto continues to move through Mexico Thursday, on-shore winds will continue to bring several feet of storm surge from Galveston to Corpus Christi.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 51 counties on Wednesday.

The worst of the rain is done for coastal Texas, from Galveston to Corpus Christi. The heaviest rain has now moved into the mountains of Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley along the Texas-Mexico border.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

