National News

Tropical Storm Francine tracker: Forecast to become hurricane as it approaches Louisiana

todaySeptember 10, 2024

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Francine is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday as it takes aim at the Gulf Coast.

By Tuesday night, Francine is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph.

Landfall is expected on Wednesday in Louisiana, between Cameron and Morgan City, as a Category 2 hurricane.

Heavy rain and strong winds are already lashing South Padre Island, Texas, on Tuesday morning.

Up to 1 foot of rain is forecast for parts of Louisiana from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Flash flooding will be a significant threat on Wednesday for New Orleans, Lake Charles and Alexandria, Louisiana as well as Jackson, Mississippi.

Storm surge could reach 10 feet along the Louisiana coast.

By Thursday, flooding rain will spread into the Mississippi River Valley, bringing up to 6 inches of rain to Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Paducah, Kentucky.

Written by: ABC News

