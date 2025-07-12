AD
National News

Truck driver's body recovered from Delaware River after crash

July 12, 2025

WPVI

(NEW CASTLE, DE) — First responders recovered the body of a driver Saturday after their truck cab plunged off the Delaware Memorial Bridge a day earlier.

The Delaware River Port Authority crews began searching the river after the truck cab crossed three lanes of traffic, went onto the concrete pad near the Delaware anchorage and crashed through a concrete wall around 3:40 a.m. Friday.

On Saturday morning, crews found the unidentified driver inside the cab which was recovered.

The cab was brought the surface with the assistance of a crane and barge from the active construction site of the Bridge Ship Collision Protection project, DRPA said in a statement.

The driver’s body was removed using a Hurst tool, the agency said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

