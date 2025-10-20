AD
National News

Trump administration can deploy National Guard to Portland, court rules

todayOctober 20, 2025

Federal agents clash with anti-I.C.E. protesters at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Oct. 12, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — An appeals court on Monday overturned a temporary restraining order that prevented the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard to Portland, Oregon.

The ruling by a panel of Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals judges allows the Trump administration to deploy Oregon National Guard troops in the state.

A broader order that prohibits any state’s National Guard from deploying into Portland remains in effect.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield decried Monday’s ruling, saying the panel of Ninth Circuit judges “has chosen to not hold the president accountable.”

He said in a statement that his office urges the “full Ninth Circuit to vacate today’s decision before the illegal deployments can occur.”

“We’ll continue to fight for Oregon’s laws and values no matter what,” Rayfield added.

In late September, President Donald Trump issued an order federalizing 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to protect federal property, despite objections from local officials.

“After considering the record at this preliminary stage, we conclude that it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority” to federalize the National Guard, Monday’s order stated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

AD
