National News

Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, attorney Jenna Ellis plead not guilty in Arizona fake electors case

todayJune 18, 2024

Yuki Iwamura – Pool/Getty Images, FILE

(PHOENIX, Ariz.) — Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn and former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis pleaded not guilty in Maricopa County court Tuesday morning for their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona.

Ellis appeared by video conference during the hearing and Epshteyn joined by phone. Their attorneys entered their pleas of not guilty.

The two defendants were told by the judge to “not have contact with any co-defendant.”

Jim Lamon, an alleged fake elector, also entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.

The three were among 18 people an Arizona grand jury indicted in April over their alleged efforts to subvert Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump in the state. They face nine felony counts, including conspiracy, forgery and fraud.

Ellis was charged in a similar case in Georgia and pleaded guilty in that case.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, Arizona state Sen. Anthony Kern and several others charged in the case pleaded not guilty in Maricopa County court in May.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, and Mike Roman, Trump’s director of Election Day operations, pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

Written by: ABC News

