National News

Trump expected to attend hearing Thursday in Manhattan DA’s hush money case

todayFebruary 14, 2024

Former President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump attends a “Get Out the Vote” Rally in Conway, South Carolina, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a hearing in New York Thursday in the hush money case brought by the Manhattan district attorney, sources told ABC News.

Judge Juan Merchan has scheduled the hearing to resolve the outstanding motions in the case and finalize the trial date, which is currently scheduled for March 25.

“President Trump will be attending court in New York on Thursday,” Trump’s attorney in Georgia, Steve Sadow, said in a statement.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing.

Following the postponement of Trump’s federal election interference trial from its original start date of March 4, the hush money trial is currently slated to be the former president’s first criminal trial this year.

As of now, Thursday’s hearing in New York is the final one scheduled in the case before the start of the trial.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

