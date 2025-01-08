Trump pays his respects to Jimmy Carter at the Capitol

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump paid his respects to former President Jimmy Carter on Wednesday at the Capitol Rotunda.

Trump is set to meet with Senate Republicans later Wednesday to discuss how to move forward on advancing his agenda once he returns to the White House.

Carter, the nation’s 39th president, is lying in state as part of his state funeral in the nation’s capital.

Carter is being honored with a funeral service on Thursday at Washington National Cathedral, just miles north of the White House.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver the eulogy. Trump said he will also be attending the funeral despite their history of mutual criticism.

Trump, who has praised Carter as a “good man,” has in recent days taken aim at his Panama Canal treaty that resulted in the U.S. ceding control of the critical waterway to the Central American nation.