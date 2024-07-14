Trump shooting live updates: Apparent explosives in suspect’s car, sources say

AD

(BUTLER, P.A.) — Donald Trump was rushed off stage during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday after an assassination attempt on the former president.

Secret Service agents swarmed Trump and ducked behind the podium. Blood could be seen on his right ear of Trump as agents surrounded him and led him off the stage to a waiting vehicle to whisk him away.

Trump is “fine,” a spokesperson said. The alleged shooter is dead. One spectator is dead, while two are in serious condition, according to officials.

No motive known, Biden says

President Joe Biden said he had a “short but good conversation” with former President Donald Trump on Saturday night in the wake of the shooting.

“I am sincerely grateful that he’s doing well and recovering,” Biden said in an address to the nation on Sunday.

No motive is known, Biden said, and he urged the public to not make assumptions.

Biden said he will speak from the Oval Office on Sunday night.

Biden rescheduling Monday trip to Texas

President Joe Biden is rescheduling his Monday trip to Austin, Texas, where he was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at a commemoration for the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, according to the White House.

This is Biden’s first rescheduled event in the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. It also follows Vice President Kamala Harris postponing her Tuesday campaign stop in Florida.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks to the nation at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

-ABC News’ Justin Gomez

Gun traced to shooting suspect’s father, was legally purchased

The firearm recovered at the scene of the Trump assassination attempt was legally purchased by the suspect’s father, an urgent trace conducted by ATF found, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The AR-15-style assault rifle was purchased by the suspect’s father in 2013, according to a source briefed on the investigation.

The shooter — identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania — had no military affiliation, according to the Pentagon.

There were what “appeared” to be explosives in the suspect’s car, which was parked outside the Trump rally, two sources told ABC News. One source said they looked like grenades, but the sources said they were awaiting forensic results about whether the items are actually explosives.

Suspect described as ‘lonely,’ ‘quiet’

Former classmates of the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, described him to ABC News as a student who was “quiet” and did not have many friends.

“He was somebody who came across as lonely a lot,” said Jameson Myers, who said he attended both elementary and high school with Crooks.

Myers described him as “more socially reserved” and someone who “didn’t have a ton of friends.”

But he said he never heard Crooks discuss politics or, specifically, Donald Trump.

“I was friends with him. He never acted, like, by any means, a political revolutionary,” Myers said. “Was a very nice, even sweet guy, from what I knew.”

Another classmate, Zoe Materkowski, said he was “just a quiet kid.”

Added Jason Kohler, a classmate: “He was a loner. He would sit alone at lunch.”

Classmate Robert Abraham described him as “smart” and “kind.”

-ABC News’ Olivia Rubin and Peter Charalambous

Biden briefing on Trump rally shooting is underway in Situation Room

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are receiving an updated briefing on the Trump rally shooting in the White House Situation Room, according to the White House.

Officials giving updates to the president include: FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Biden will deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m.

Reps to introduce bill to enhance Secret Service protection for Trump, Biden, RFK Jr.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., plan to introduce a bipartisan bill that would provide “enhanced Secret Service protection” for President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Last night’s attempted assassination of former President Trump was a dark moment in our nation’s history. As reports continue to emerge, it’s clear that more protection is needed for all major candidates for president,” Torres and Lawler said in a joint statement.

No known ties to extremists

Investigators are still searching for any ties between the suspect and extremist organizations or individuals, scouring information from the suspect’s phone and other digital devices, law enforcement sources said.

The shooter was identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

-ABC News’ Pierre Thomas

Gun traced to shooting suspect’s father, was legally purchased

The firearm recovered at the scene of the Trump assassination attempt was legally purchased by the suspect’s father, an urgent trace conducted by ATF found, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The shooter was identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

The suspect had no apparent military affiliation.

Authorities found items of concern inside the suspect’s car, which was parked outside the Trump rally, law enforcement sources told ABC News. Bomb technicians and other experts were called to investigate, but it is unclear if the items were suspicious or potentially harmful, the sources said.

RNC still ‘on track’

Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Brian Schimming said there are no changes, as of now, to the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“I don’t see a situation where there are massive changes. We haven’t heard anything yet. We haven’t been told anything that’s going to change,” Schimming said on “Upfront,” a show aired on WISN-TV, an ABC affiliate station.

“Everything I’ve heard so far is we’re still on track: vice presidential nomination on Wednesday night, of course, the presidential on Thursday,” he said.

Milwaukee Police Department Chief Jeffrey Norman expressed confidence in security for the convention.

“This is a national special security event. There’s no higher security that you can have for this type of event,” Norman said. “It’s important that we have that reassurance to our community, to those who are being participants, that we got this.”

When asked whether Saturday’s shooting prompted concerns about new protests, Norman said, “At this time, no, because we’re all prepared, in regards to the engagement between our law enforcement partners and also our partners in the community. We’re working out a lot of different plans.”

-ABC News’ Tommy Barone and Oren Oppenheim

Melania Trump releases statement

Former first lady Melania Trump released a statement Sunday morning, saying, “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their lives to protect my husband.”

“A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration,” she said. “The core facets of my husband’s life — his human side — were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and carrying man who I have been through the best of times and the worst of times.”

“When the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthy realm,” she said.

She closed, “Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now.”

“The winds of change have arrived. For those of you who cry in support, I thank you,” she went on. “I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide — thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or woman with a loving family.”

-ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh

Security looked at roof during preparations, source tells ABC News

The roof where the suspected gunman fired shots at former President Donald Trump had been surveyed during security preparations for the event, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

The roof was empty during those security preparations, the source said.

As reports of suspicious activity came in, a search was initiated, the source said. It was unclear how the suspect climbed onto the roof to quickly get off shots before a Secret Service counter-sniper located and killed him, the source said.

Officials continue on Sunday to investigate whether the dead suspect was connected to domestic extremists, the source said. The early investigation turned up no ties to international terrorism, the source said.

-ABC News’ Pierre Thomas and Luke Barr

Hawley formalizes request for Senate Homeland to investigate attack

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., formalized his calls for the Senate Homeland Security Committee to investigate the attack on Trump in a letter to committee Chairman Gary Peters Sunday morning.

“I call on you to launch a full, public, and comprehensive committee investigation into this assassination attempt and failures to adequately protect the president,” Hawley wrote.

Because Republicans are in the minority in the Senate, Peters, D-Mich., is required to call a hearing for it to proceed.

Mike Pence condmens political violence

Former Vice President Mike Pence issued an updated statement Sunday morning condemning political violence.

“Karen and I thank God that President Trump is safe and recovering following yesterday’s attempted assassination and are grateful for the swift response by Secret Service that undoubtedly saved lives. We are praying for his full recovery and for those lost and injured in this horrific attack. There is no place in America for political violence and it must be universally condemned,” he wrote in a post on X.

-ABC News Kelsey Walsh

Johnson says ‘we’ve got to turn the rhetoric down’

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday called on Americans to “turn the rhetoric down” following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

“This is a horrific act of political violence. It ought to be roundly condemned. Obviously, we can’t go on like this as a society,” Johnson said on NBC News’ “Today.”

“We’ve got to turn the rhetoric down. We’ve got to turn the temperature down in this country. And we need leaders of all parties on both sides to call that out.”

-ABC News’ Justin Ryan Gomez

Netanyahu: ‘Assassination attempt on American democracy’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Trump a quick recovery on Sunday.

“This isn’t just a crime, it’s an assassination attempt on American democracy,” he said while speaking before a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

-ABC News’ Victoria Beaulé

Bethel Park School District confirms suspected gunman was an alum

The Bethel Park School District confirmed on Sunday that the suspected gunman was a graduate of Bethel Park High School and graduated with the Class of 2022.

“The school district wishes to express its sincere wishes for a speedy and full recovery for Mr. Trump and for those in attendance at the Saturday event who may have been physically harmed or emotionally impacted by these tragic events. We offer special condolences to the family of at least one attendee who was killed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time,” the district said in a statement.

-ABC News’ Sasha Pezenik

Internal Trump campaign memo asks staff to avoid offices, says 24/7 armed security will be enhanced

In an internal Trump campaign memo sent to staff, and obtained by ABC News, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita ask staff to avoid the campaign offices in D.C. and West Palm Beach and say they’re enhancing the armed security presence with 24/7 officers on site.

Wiles and LaCivita said the Republican convention will continue as planned and asked staff not to comment publicly on what occurred.

“We condemn all forms of violence, and will not tolerate dangerous rhetoric on social media,” they said in the memo.

-ABC News’ Katherine Faulders

Trump calls for Americans to ‘stand United’ after shooting

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Americans to “stand United” after an assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally left one person dead.

It was “God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” the former president said in a post on the Truth Social platform. Trump previously said he was struck in the ear by a bullet.

Trump added, “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.”

-ABC News’ John Santucci and Kevin Shalvey

RNC security plans to be reexamined, senior official says

Officials on Sunday will be reexamining security plans for the Republican National Convention to determine whether any changes need to be made in light of Saturday’s assassination attempt, a senior federal official told ABC News.

The convention is scheduled to begin Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Security details could be altered ahead of the event, including the number of agents and snipers deployed to the locations used by people under U.S. Secret Security protection.

Officials may also decide whether events outside the convention perimeter should be canceled, moved or have enhanced security measures.

-ABC News’ Aaron Katersky, Josh Margolin and Pierre Thomas

Trump’s daughter decries ‘political violence’

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany said that “political violence is never the answer,” as she thanked members of the Secret Service and law enforcement for “fearlessly” intervening on Saturday.

“Please include the families of the victims in your prayers,” she said on social platform X. “As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA.”

The former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said in a separate statement on social media that the shooting should “get the same attention” as the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim and Kevin Shalvey

Suspect was registered as Republican voter, state records show

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspect in Saturday’s shooting, was registered as a Republican voter, according to Pennsylvania records.

-ABC News’ Charlotte Slovin

‘Thought they would search the houses,’ resident near Trump rally shooting says

A Butler County resident whose house is one of the closest properties to the scene of the Trump rally shooting said she was surprised that the Secret Service did not search her home ahead of the event.

“I thought that would be something that they would do since I live so close,” Carol Kerr, 82, told ABC News by phone early Sunday morning.

Kerr’s house on Meridian Road is roughly a quarter of a mile from both the stage where the former president was speaking on Saturday and the location where the shooter is believed to have been firing from.

“I thought they would search the houses that are as close as mine is,” Kerr said. “At least check them out and see if you have anything in your house which is dangerous, which I don’t.”

-ABC News’ Jared Kofsky

FBI identifies suspected shooter

The FBI early on Sunday identified the suspected gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI,” an FBI spokesperson said.

-ABC News’ Luke Barr and Jack Date

Suspect did not have ID, testing DNA for confirmation

While law enforcement said at a press conference late Saturday that they believe they know who carried out the shooting, they are still not naming the individual.

Officials said they are also doing DNA testing, because the suspected shooter did not have ID.

“It’s a matter of doing biometric confirmations,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek said. “So, there was no identification on the individual, for example, so we’re looking at photographs right now and we’re trying to run his DNA and get biometric confirmation.”

The shooter’s name will be released once there is an official confirmation, he said.

Trump arrives in New Jersey

Trump arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport just after midnight early Sunday.

He arrived in Newark about six hours after the shooting took place.

Trump had been scheduled to spend the night at his club in Bedminster prior to the shooting taking place.

Shooter believed to be a ‘lone wolf’: Law enforcement source

Authorities believe they have an identification on the suspected shooter, but are not yet releasing a name “as it is a very sensitive point in the investigation,” according to a law enforcement source.

Early indication is that this is a lone wolf, the source said, but the situation is fluid and the investigators want to be absolutely certain that this person had no support and that no one knew what was coming.

The gunman opened fire with a rifle from the roof of a building about 200 to 300 yards away from the stage where Trump was speaking. A U.S. Secret Service counter-sniper team immediately killed the individual.

Trump leaves Butler area

Trump left the Butler, Pennsylvania, area just after 11 p.m., according to Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“Under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area,” Shapiro said. “Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

The former president left the area about five hours after the shooting took place.

Trump’s plane took off from Pittsburgh, but a destination was not released.

Biden spoke with Trump: White House official

President Biden spoke with Trump, a White House official told ABC News.

Biden also spoke with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy, the official said.

-ABC News’ Mary Bruce

Male shooter was killed by Secret Service counter-sniper: Source

The suspected shooter was a man and was killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

His identity hasn’t been immediately confirmed.

FBI Director Christopher Wray briefed Biden and the national security adviser Jake Sullivan, according to the source.

-ABC News’ Pierre Thomas

Biden returning to the White House from Delaware

The president will be departing from his home in Delaware and return back to the White House tonight, officials annouced.

Biden is expected to arrive at 12:30 a.m., the White House said.

Incident officially being investigated as assassination plot: Senior official

The shooting at the Trump rally is officially being investigated as an assassination plot on Trump, a senior defense official told ABC News.

Early evidence indicates that there was only one shooter, according to the source.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that the FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania; and the Department’s National Security Division will be involved in the investigation.

“My heart is with the former President, those injured, and the family of the spectator killed in this horrific attack,” he said in a statement. “We will not tolerate violence of any kind, and violence like this is an attack on our democracy. The Justice Department will bring every available resource to bear to this investigation.”

-ABC News’ Pierre Thomas

Trump looking forward to joining RNC in Milwaukee, campaign says

The Trump campaign released a statement indicating the former president will be attending the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week.

“As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action,” the campaign said.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States,” they added.

-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa

‘Toughest man I have ever met’: Eric Trump

Trump’s son Eric told ABC News that his father is the “toughest man I have ever met” without elaborating on the former president’s condition.

-ABC News’ John Santucci

‘I love you Dad, today and always’: Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump released a statement on X thanking supporters for their thoughts and prayers for her father and the victims of the shooting.

“I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always,” she said.

1 dead, 2 critically injured at rally: Secret Service

One spectator was killed and two were critically injured during the incident at the Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump rally, the Secret Service said in a statement.

“US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated,” the agency said in a statement.

-ABC News’ Luke Barr

Shooter fired as many as 8 rounds from AR-style rifle: Sources

The shooter fired as many as eight rounds from an AR-style rifle while perched on a rooftop adjacent to the venue, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The shooter was 200 to 300 yards away at the time of the gunfire, the sources said.

-ABC News’ Aaron Katersky

Trump says bullet hit him in the ear

Former President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he was shot “with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” during the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” he said.

Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for the rapid response and extended his condolences to the family of the person who was killed and the other person who was injured.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country,” he said.

‘We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured’: Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement on X stating that she has been briefed about the shooting at the Trump rally.

“Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting,” she said.

“We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence,” the vice president added.

Bill Clinton condemns attack at rally

Former President Bill Clinton released a statement on X stating “violence has no place in America.”

“Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service,” he said.

1 spectator killed, 1 seriously injured: Butler DA

One rally spectator was killed and another was injured during the incident, Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger told ABC News.

“The second individual who was removed is in serious condition,” he said.

Goldfinger said the suspected shooter was on an adjacent roof outside of the rally. He was not sure how the shooter was taken down.

‘No place in America for this kind of violence’: Biden

President Biden condemned the shooting at the Trump rally and called on other Americans to do the same.

“The idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It’s just not appropriate,” he said at a news conference.

Biden said he was trying to get ahold of Trump, who he called Donald, on the phone and wanted to talk to him.

“There is no place in America for this violence. It’s sick,” he said.

Security increased at Trump Tower, other NYC locations

Security is being increased across New York City following a possible assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, officials said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is increasing its presence across the city, including at Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street, Foley Square and City Hall.

There is no threat or connection to New York City at this time.

“Whatever your politics, we should all be able to agree that violence is wrong and we should be able to disagree peacefully,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

Biden campaign to halt TV ads

The Biden campaign said it will halt all ads for the presidential race.

“The Biden campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible,” a campaign spokesman said.

-ABC News’ Gabriella Abdul-Hakim

Biden to deliver remarks

The White House announced that Biden will shortly deliver remarks with regards to the shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump doing OK at local medical facility: Source

Former President Trump is getting treatment at a local medical facility and is doing OK, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

This will be “investigated as an assassination attempt until it is not,” according to the source.

-ABC News’ Pierre Thomas