Trump sues Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase for alleged ‘political’ account closures

todayJanuary 22, 2026

Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump on Thursday sued JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon for $5 billion, alleging the bank closed his accounts for “political and social motivations,” according to a court filing.

The lawsuit says in early 2021 the bank notified Trump and his businesses that several of his accounts would close after decades at the bank. That came in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a statement to ABC News, JPMorgan said the suit has “no merit” and they will fight it in court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Written by: ABC News

