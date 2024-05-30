Trump trial live updates: Jury begins second day of deliberations

AD

(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Here’s how the news is developing:

May 30, 9:54 AM

Judge begins rereading jury instructions

The jury entered the courtroom, and Judge Merchan began by reading back their two notes from yesterday.

In preparation for the reading of the transcript, the judge said, “We are ready to read it back to you in one minute.”

Trump, at the defense table, briefly looked over at the jury.

Asked by Merchan whether they wanted the transcript or instructions first, the jury foreman responded to Merchan in open court that the jury would like the “Instructions first.”

Merchan then began rereading the instructions, beginning on page 6.

May 30, 9:44 AM

Jury wants readback on how to consider evidence

“We did receive another note” from the jury this morning, Judge Merchan said.

According to Merchan, the jury wants the readback to begin with a description of how the jury should consider that evidence, and what should be drawn from the testimony.

Second, the jury said they want headphones “for use with the evidence laptop.”

Merchan says the jury will get both headphones and a speaker so they can listen to the evidence.

May 30, 9:40 AM

Proceedings are underway

Judge Juan Merchan took his seat on the bench and began the day’s proceedings.

After introductions from the lawyers, Merchan said his usual, “Good morning, Mr. Trump.”

Before Merchan entered the courtroom, one of the court officers left a document on the bench and handed copies to both parties.

May 30, 9:21 AM

Trump, prosecutors arrive

Former President Trump has entered the courthouse for the day’s proceedings.

The prosecution team has arrived in the courtroom. Prosecutor Josh Steinglass was seen reviewing documents with a court reporter.

May 30, 8:57 AM

Court staff preparing binders for readback testimony

Ahead of the start of deliberations this morning, court stenographers are sorting through seven enormous transcript binders that are scattered around the jury box.

With the jury requesting readbacks of testimony, the transcripts are set to play a key role in this morning’s proceedings.

About 60 members of the press are packed into the gallery ahead of the proceedings.

May 30, 8:21 AM

Trump team hoping for a hung jury, say sources

As jurors begin their second day of deliberations, Trump’s legal team feels that the longer the jury deliberates, the more they’re hoping for a hung jury, sources told ABC News.

Trump’s lawyers see the requests the jury has made to rehear testimony from the case as a mixed bag, the sources said — not positive news that jurors wanted to rehear former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker’s testimony, but at the same time feeling optimistic that jurors requested portions of Michael Cohen’s transcript.

Trump’s attorneys are looking for any indication that the jury will probe issues surrounding Cohen’s credibility, which cuts to the core of their defense, according to the sources.

“We want chaos … we want evidence of strong disagreements,” one person close to Trump’s legal team said regarding the jury, signaling their hope that at least one juror will raise doubts about the theories presented by the prosecution.

May 30, 7:18 AM

Jury to begin second day of deliberations

The jury in Donald Trump’s criminal trial will return to court this morning for their second day of deliberations in the historic case.

After receiving instructions on the law from the judge yesterday morning, the jurors deliberated the case for four and a half hours and sent back two notes, asking to listen to testimony from two key witnesses in the case and to rehear the judge’s instructions on the law.

The jury requested to rehear former National Enquirer David Pecker’s testimony about a June 2016 phone call with Trump regarding the tabloid’s response to a potential story about former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s alleged year-long affair with Trump — which he has denied — as well as Pecker’s decision about allocating the rights to her story.

Jurors also requested to hear both Pecker and Michael Cohen’s testimony about the August 2015 Trump Tower meeting where the plan to catch and kill negative stories originated.

Judge Juan Merchan estimated that the entire readback will take approximately 35 minutes, and he also asked the jury to clarify this morning which portion of the instruction they would like read back.