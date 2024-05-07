Trump trial updates: Proceedings to get underway for Day 13

AD

(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

May 07, 7:39 AM

Proceedings to get underway on Day 13

Proceedings will get underway this morning on Day 13 of former President Trump’s criminal hush money trial.

Two longtime Trump Organization employees took the stand yesterday to testify about their roles in executing a string of 2017 payments to Michael Cohen in order to reimburse him for a $130,000 hush payment to Stormy Daniels.

Jurors for the first time saw the business records associated with those transactions, which prosecutors say were unlawfully falsified to hide their true purpose from voters.

Prosecutors told the judge at the end of the day that the state’s case will likely take another two weeks to complete. That will be followed by the defense’s case, and then the state’s rebuttal.

May 06, 4:54 PM

Trump, leaving court, says he would ‘sacrifice’ jail for ‘Constitution’

As he departed the courtroom after Day 12 of his hush money trial, Trump expressed confidence in his defense team saying they are doing “very well.”

Asked about the trial’s timeline after prosecutors advised Judge Merchan that they expect to wrap their case two weeks from tomorrow, Trump told reporters, “The government just says that they want you three more weeks … that means they want to keep me off the trail for two to three weeks now.”

“I thought they were going to be finished today. And they want to do three more weeks in jujitsu and play right into the judges,” Trump complained. “The judges are happy about doing three more weeks.”

After being warned this morning by Judge Merchan that any future violations of the limited gag order could result in jail time, the former president continued to criticize the gag order that prevents him from targeting witnesses, jurors and others involved in the case.

“I have to watch every word I tell you people — you asked me a question, a simple question, I’d like to give it, but I can’t talk about it because this judge has given me this gag order say you’ll go to jail if you violate it,” Trump said. “And frankly, you know what, our Constitution is much more important than jail. It’s not even close. I’ll do that sacrifice any day.”

May 06, 4:35 PM

DA’s case should take two more weeks followed by defense’s case

Before Judge Merchan ended the proceedings for the day, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass flagged that the DA’s office plans to recall a previous witness: Manhattan DA paralegal Georgia Longstreet.

According to Steinglass, Longstreet would testify about some additional social media posts from Trump, and text messages between National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard and Stormy Daniels’ agent Gina Rodriguez.

Merchan consented to the plan, as long as defense lawyers get 24 hours’ notice before calling Longstreet. She will likely testify again on Thursday or Friday, Steinglass said.

Steinglass also raised concerns about defense attorneys’ complaints about the limited notice about the next witness and their relevant exhibits.

“I don’t like the impression being left that we are somehow sandbagging the defense,” Steinglass said, defending the practice of not disclosing their next witness, given Trump’s recent violations of the case’s limited gag order.

“The defendant has been violating the order restricting extrajudicial speech, and we don’t want to have the next witnesses’ names out there,” Steinglass said.

“How are we doing on scheduling?” Merchan asked to conclude the day.

Steinglass told Judge Juan Merchan that the state’s case will likely conclude two weeks from tomorrow.

“I would say about two more weeks,” he said.

The defense’s case will then follow.

May 06, 4:17 PM

Tarasoff says she never felt Trump was hiding anything

With the introduction of People’s exhibit 34, a check with Donald Trump’s signature, the jury has now seen all 34 allegedly falsified invoices, ledger entries and checks, concluding the direct testimony of Trump Organization staffer Deborah Tarasoff.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche then carried out a brief cross-examination, during which Trump readjusted in his chair to get a better view of Tarasoff.

“You never had any reason to believe President Trump was hiding anything, correct?” Blanche asked Tarasoff at the end of his cross.

“Correct,” she answered.

Tarasoff then stepped off the witness stand. Trump looked over toward her as she exited the courtroom, but the two did not interact.

Like earlier, Tarasoff smiled at Eric Trump on her way out of the courtroom.

Judge Juan Merchan then sent the jury home for the day.

May 06, 4:05 PM

Jurors review evidence as Tarasoff details Cohen’s invoices

As she reentered the courtroom after the mid-afternoon break, longtime Trump Organization staffer Deborah Tarasoff, who still works at the company, patted the hand of Eric Trump, who is seated in the front row of the spectators’ gallery.

Tarasoff’s direct examination resumed, with jurors continuing to pay close attention to her testimony.

As she walked the jury through each of Michael Cohen’s invoices and the resulting ledger entries and checks — which comprise the 34 counts of the DA’s indictment — the jury members shifted their attention between Tarasoff at the witness stand, the exhibits on the screen in front of them, and prosecutor Christopher Conroy.

Many of the jurors continued to take notes as they thoroughly examined the exhibits.

Trump, sitting at the defense table, was similarly engaged with the testimony, occasionally conferring with his lawyers and examining the evidence.

May 06, 3:26 PM

Tarasoff says ‘legal expenses’ label came from invoice

Trump Organization accounts payable supervisor Deborah Tarasoff walked the jurors through the process for processing the invoices and checks for Michael Cohen in 2017.

The process generally began with an email from controller Jeffrey McConney, who approved the expenses.

“Please pay. Post to same g/l as last month,” McConney said in his email from March 2017.

“Please pay,” McConney emailed Tarasoff in April.

Jurors then saw the invoice processed on the Trump Organization’s general ledger, labeled as “legal expenses.”

“Where did that come from?” prosecutor Christopher Conroy asked.

“I put that in. It came from the invoice,” Tarasoff said.

For checks from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, two people — from among either Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Allen Weisselberg — signed the check. For the checks from Donald Trump’s personal account, Donald Trump had to sign the check himself.

Some of the jurors appeared to be attentive during this testimony, watching Tarasoff explain the exhibits displayed on the screen in front of them. Others sat passively, some with their arms crossed, as the testimony continued.

May 06, 3:06 PM

Tarasoff says Cohen’s checks were sent to White House to be signed

Trump Organization accounts payable supervisor Deborah Tarasoff told jurors that she processed Michael Cohen’s invoices in the same manner she would process any other invoice.

“The same way everything was processed,” Tarasoff said, noting that she began processing the invoices once she got an approval email.

“Do you remember who you would get those emails from?” Conroy asked. .

“Jeffrey McConney,” Tarasoff said.

The only change in the protocol, according to Tarasoff, was that the checks from Trump’s personal account would need to be signed by Trump in Washington, D.C., so another employee would mail the check to the White House by Federal Express, Tarasoff said.

“We would send them to the White House for him to sign,” Tarasoff said.

“Even when he was in DC, no one else had authority to sign the checks?” Conroy asked.

“That’s right,” Tarasoff said.

May 06, 3:00 PM

Trump rejected checks he didn’t want to sign, Tarasoff says

Prosecutors appear to be trying to used Trump Organization accounts payable supervisor Deborah Tarasoff to portray Donald Trump as more than a passive player in the alleged scheme to hide Michael Cohen’s repayments from authorities.

The defense has suggested Trump is a multi-tasker who would blindly sign stacks of checks while doing untold numbers of other things. But Tarasoff said Trump would sometimes reject checks.

“If he didn’t want to sign it he didn’t sign it,” Tarasoff said.

“Did you ever see a time when he didn’t sign a check?” prosecutor Chris Conroy asked.

“He would write void on it and send it back,” Tarasoff responded, noting Trump’s distinctive signature using a black Sharpie. “That’s what he uses,” she said, drawing on her 24 years of experience at the Trump Organization.

May 06, 2:56 PM

Tarasoff says CFO generally ran decisions by Trump

As the accounts payable supervisor at the Trump Organization, Deborah Tarasoff described her responsibilities in this way: “I get approved bills, I enter them in the system, and I cut the checks.”

That type of response — using as few words as she can — seems in line with her other commentary from the stand. Tarasoff has a terse sensibility.

“Do you have any sense of how many entities make up the Trump Organization?” prosecutor Christopher Conroy asked her.

“There’s a bunch,” she said.

Asked to describe the general ledger, she said: “That’s where everything goes into and they keep track of things.”

Conroy established early in his questioning that she did not necessarily have regular exposure to Donald Trump, but was an important cog in the machine of the Trump Organization — particularly as it pertains to the allegations in this trial.

“Did you just follow instructions?” Conroy asked.

“Yes,” she said.

Tarasoff told jurors that any expenses over $10,000 would need to get direct approval from either Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. or Eric. Trump.

Tarasoff added that at the time of the events in question, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg generally ran decisions by Trump directly.

May 06, 2:35 PM

Trump watches as another longtime employee takes stand

As Deborah Tarasoff took the witness stand, Donald Trump watched expressionless as another one of his longtime employees began her testimony.

Unlike controller Jeffrey McConney, who testified this morning, Tarasoff remains an employee of the Trump Organization, where she has worked for 24 years.

Tarasoff, whose legal bills are being footed by the Trump Organization, is being questioned by prosecutor Christopher Conroy.

May 06, 2:25 PM

Longtime Trump employee Deborah Tarasoff to take stand

All parties are back in the courtroom for the day’s afternoon session, where prosecutors are preparing to call longtime Trump Organization employee Deborah Tarasoff as their next witness.

Tarasoff worked as an accounts payable supervisor at the Trump Organization when Michael Cohen submitted invoices in 2017 to be reimbursed for the hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels. A direct report to controller Jeffrey McConney, Tarasoff processed and labeled the invoices as “legal expenses.”

In his opening statement, defense attorney Todd Blanche argued that Tarasoff was just following orders when she labeled the invoices.

Before Tarasoff takes the stand, defense lawyers are first objecting to the evidence prosecutors plan to introduce during her testimony.

May 06, 1:45 PM

Jurors appear engaged with accounting testimony

The day’s morning session was marked by laborious testimony about invoices, legers, and tax documents — but the jurors appeared surprisingly engaged following two weeks of testimony involving sex scandals and crisis management.

Many jurors this morning took copious notes and looked back and forth at witness Jeff McConney on the stand and the lawyers questioning him.

When the handwritten notes on Michael Cohen’s repayments appeared on the courtroom monitors, many jurors appeared lasered in. One juror placed their elbow on the armrest and rested their head on their hand, staring intently into the monitor in front of them.

But as testimony stretched into hours, and prosecutors put accounting document after accounting document onto the screen, at least some jurors’ minds appeared to wander. One juror rubbed his eyes and another slumped down in his seat, rested his cheek in his palm and sighed deeply.

“What is a 1099?” a prosecutor asked at one point, prompting a juror to rub his forehead tightly.

May 06, 1:04 PM

Under re-direct, McConney says he was following orders

Before ending his cross-examination, defense attorney Emil Bove attempted to pour cold water on a small narrative element prosecutors advanced about the location of handwritten notes containing arithmetic related to the reimbursing of Michael Cohen.

Then-CFO Allen Weisselberg, who jotted down the notes, ordered McConney to put the notes in a locked cabinet, McConney said earlier, suggesting that the document was intended to remain secret.

But Bove argued that “the reason that cabinet was locked was because the payroll book” was inside of it, containing sensitive information about employee salaries, bonuses and social security numbers.

“It’s not that these notes were particularly sensitive,” Bove said. “You locked the drawer to keep that sort of sensitive information secure?”

Furthermore, Bove asked, “Isn’t it a fact that most of the drawers in your office were locked?”

McConney confirmed this, and said he had “a lot of sensitive information” in his office.

During a brief re-direct examination, prosecutors attempted to distance McConney from the agreement to reimburse Cohen for the Stormy Daniels payment and suggest that McConney was just following orders.

“Did you participate in any conversations with Mr. Trump, Mr. Cohen and Mr. Weisselberg?” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo asked.

“No sir,” McConney said.

“This was all happening above your head?” Colangelo asked.

“Yes,” McConney said.

“You were told something and you did it?” the prosecutor asked.

“Yes,” McConney responded.

Court subsequently recessed for the lunch break.

May 06, 12:53 PM

Defense suggests Trump’s company faced risk from bad publicity

During a rapid-fire series of questions during his cross-examination of former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney, defense attorney Emil Bove suggested that the Trump Organization faced a business risk stemming from bad publicity.

“There was a very real commercial risk to adverse publicity?” Bove asked McConney after listing some of the Trump Organization’s international holdings.

“I am not a marketing person — it’s hard for me to answer that question,” McConney responded.

McConney later conceded that negative publicity could be “bad for business.”

The line of questioning suggests the defense team could be planning to advance the argument that the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election was done to protect Trump’s business.

Defense lawyers have previously explained the arrangement as Trump attempting to shield his family from Daniel’s allegations that she and Trump had a sexual encounter.

May 06, 12:44 PM

McConney says ‘legal expenses’ were ‘part of a drop-down menu’

While prosecutors say the use of the phrase “legal expenses” to repay Michael Cohen for the Stormy Daniels hush payment amounted to an effort conceal the true nature of the payments, Trump attorney Emil Bove on cross-examination sought to frame that categorization as merely the results of the Trump Organization’s “antiquated” internal payment system.

Legal expenses were “part of a drop down menu?” Bove asked former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney.

“Yes,” McConney answered.

[The system] was a bit antiquated?,” Bove asked.

“Yes,” McConney said.

“These categories, there was a level of rigidity to them?,” Bove asked.

“Yes,” McConney replied.

“So if you are talking about payments to an attorney, legal expenses was the category that was used?” Bove asked.

“Yes,” McConney said.

May 06, 12:27 PM

On cross, McConney says Trump didn’t direct setup of repayments

Following the direct examination of former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney, the defense began its cross-examination by laying out one of Donald Trump’s strongest defense arguments.

“Michael Cohen was a lawyer?” defense attorney Emil Bove asked McConney.

“Sure, yes,” McConney said.

“And payments to lawyers by the Trump Organization are legal expenses, right?” asked Bove.

“Yes,” said McConney.

“President Trump did not ask you to do any of the things you just described … correct?” Bove asked.

“He did not,” McConney replied.

“And as far as you know, President Trump did not ask anyone to do those things?” Bove continued, before an objection.

“In none of the conversations that you had with Mr. Weisselberg, did he suggest that President Trump had told him to do these things?” Bove asked again.

“Allen never told me that,” McConney said.

May 06, 12:16 PM

As McConney testifies, his longtime boss sits in jail

Over the course of Jeffrey McConney’s testimony, the former Trump Organization controller has repeatedly invoked the name of his longtime boss, Allen Weisselberg, when describing the conduct and the paper trail underpinning prosecutors’ theory of the case.

He and Weisselberg ate lunch every day, McConney testified, and their offices sat beside each other in Trump Tower. At one point during his testimony, McConney said he recognized Weisselberg’s penmanship on a key exhibit because “I’ve read his handwriting for about 35 years.”

But as McConney testifies, Weisselberg sits in jail — one month into a five-month sentence after pleading guilty to two felony counts of perjury for lying under oath during his testimony in former President Trump’s civil fraud trial and during the investigation that preceded it.

Weisselberg is not expected to testify at this trial.

May 06, 12:10 PM

Jurors see tax forms Trump Organization filed for payments

Jurors saw the tax forms that the Trump Organization submitted to the Internal Revenue Service related to Michael Cohen’s reimbursement.

Jurors saw two 1099 forms — one for the $105,000 from Trump’s trust and another for the $315,000 paid from Trump’s personal account.

Former Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney testified that that the company doubled Michael Cohen’s repayment to compensate for the expected taxes he would owe on the payments.

May 06, 11:53 AM

Per document, 9 of 12 payments came from Trump’s personal account

Following the mid-morning break, former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney’s testimony resumed and jurors were shown a spreadsheet called — a query voucher — that documents the twelve $35,000 payments made to Michael Cohen in 2017.

According to the exhibit, three of the payments came from Donald Trump’s trust account, totaling $105,000.

The remaining nine payments were made through Donald Trump’s personal account, totaling $315,000.

May 06, 11:25 AM

Jury shown remaining invoices for Cohen repayment

In a dry, repetitive manner, jurors were shown the invoices that Michael Cohen sent to the Trump Organization to request payment for legal services pursuant to a retainer agreement — which in reality were repayments to cover his hush payment to Stormy Daniels.

The 11 invoices comprise 11 of the 34 criminal counts Trump faces.

Former Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney paged through exhibits showing emails and invoices for each month over the course of the repayment schedule.

May 06, 11:15 AM

McConney suggests Trump signed Cohen checks in White House

Former Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney testified that the Trump Organization switched from cutting Michael Cohen’s checks from the company trust account to cutting them from Donald Trump’s personal account when Trump was the president and living and in Washington, D.C. — something that presented a challenge.

That led to testimony that suggested checks were sent to the White House while Trump was the sitting president.

“What did that mean?” the prosecutor asked McConney.

“Somehow we would have to get a package down to the White House,” McConney responded, having testified earlier that Trump was the only person who could sign checks from his personal account.

“DJT needs to sign check” McConney worte in one email that was shown to the jury.

“The check was drawn out of President Trump’s personal account,” McConney said. “We had to get it down to the White House for the president to sign it.”

May 06, 11:07 AM

Jurors see 1st invoice for Cohen’s repayment

Former Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney testified that Michael Cohen emailed an invoice to McConney for payment, which was displayed on screen for the jurors, marking the first time the jurors have seen one of the 34 records charged in this case.

“Just a reminder to get me the invoices you spoke to Allan about,” McConney had emailed Cohen.

“[Cohen] typed an invoice into his response email,” McConney testified.

The invoice Cohen sent was ultimately sent to and approved by then-CFO Allan Weisselberg, McConney testified.

In an email shown to the jury, Weisslberg clearly wrote: “ok to pay as per agreement with Don and Eric.”

Eric Trump, in the front row of the gallery, nodded yes repeatedly as the email flashed on screen.

May 06, 10:59 AM

Jury sees paper trail detailing Cohen repayment plan

The jury was shown the paper trail of handwritten notes from both controller Jeff McConney McConney and CFO Allen Weisselberg memorializing the repayment to Michael Cohen for his handling of the Stormy Daniels payment.

First, the jury saw a paper statement from Essential Consultants LLC, the shell company Cohen created to pay Daniels. Weisselberg had marked up the account with handwritten notes to outline the repayment plan.

Jurors also saw McConney’s notes on Trump-branded letterhead. They largely matched the repayment plan outlined by Weisselberg, with some additional reminders, such as ” x2 for taxes” regarding the plan to double the repayment to compensate for the taxes Cohen would owed on the payment.

Last, jurors saw an email dated Feb. 6, 2017, from McConney to Cohen with the subject line “$$.”

“Just a reminder to get me those invoices you spoke to Allen about,” McConney wrote in the email.

“I sent Michael an email to send us the invoices — at least the invoice for that month,” McConney testified.

May 06, 10:48 AM

McConney’s notes show Cohen’s repayment schedule

Former Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney’s handwritten notes from a conversation with then-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg memorialize a monthly reimbursement schedule to Michael Cohen that prosecutors allege was ultimately falsified to keep voters in the dark about the hush payment to Stormy Daniels.

“We were going to wire the funds monthly from Mr. Trump’s personal account,” McConney said.

Cohen was to be paid $35,000 each month for twelve months. “That was just math,” McConney said.

McConney calculated the monthly payment based the $130,000 wire to Keith Davidson, Daniels’ attorney, plus $50,000 to the IT consulting company Red Finch.

Cohen doubled the $180,000 total.

“Michael recorded $360,000 for tax purposes,” McConney said. There was an addition $60,000 to be paid as a bonus after “Michael was complaining his bonus wasn’t large enough.”

May 06, 10:34 AM

McConney says Weisselberg told him about reimbursing Cohen

Former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney testified about how he learned about the need to reimburse Michael Cohen in 2017.

“Allen [Weisselberg, the CFO] said, ‘We have to get some money to Michael — reimburse Michael,” McConney said. “He tossed a pad toward me and I started taking notes on what he said. That’s how I found out about it.”

McConney said that the money included Cohen’s bonus for the year and “some other money he was owed.” Prosecutors allege that the payment reimbursed Cohen in part for his $130,000 hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Asked to describe Cohen’s role in the company, McConney responded, “He said he was a lawyer.”

May 06, 10:27 AM

McConney says only Trump could sign personal checks

Former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney testified that Donald Trump was the only one who could sign checks that were cut from his personal checking account.

“Who had signature authority for checks from the DJT account?,” he was asked.

“Just President Trump,” McConney responded.

But McConney also testified that in 2017 there were multiple individuals who could have signed checks that cut from the revocable trust, including Eric Trump and then-CFO Allan Weisselberg.

“For checks under $10,000 any of them [could sign],” McConney said. “Over $10,000 needed two signatures”

Eric Trump, who is seated in the first row, did not react when his name was repeatedly mentioned from the witness stand. He continued staring at the monitor to his left.

May 06, 10:21 AM

McConney tells story of Trump saying, ‘You’re fired’

Trump once told McConney, “You’re fired” — but it was just a “teaching moment,” the former Trump Organization controller testified.

McConney shared an anecdote from early in his tenure at the Trump Organization, in the late 1980s — which might have foreshadowed the iconic catchphrase Trump later brandished on his reality TV show, The Apprentice.

“I would hand-deliver the [cash position] report to him once a week,” McConney explained.

On one of those occasions, McConney said he entered Trump’s office while Trump was on the phone. After he dropped off the report, McConney said he turned to leave. Trump asked whoever he was on the phone with to “hold on.”

“Jeff, you’re fired,” he said Trump told him, before turning back to his conversation on the phone.

McConney said he waited until Trump rang off. When he did, he said, “Jeff, you’re not fired. But my cash balances went down since last week.”

“It was a teaching moment,” McConney said. “Just because someone is asking for money, negotiate with ’em, talk to ’em — don’t just do it mindlessly.”

Trump, sitting at the defense table, appeared to flash a smile as McConney relayed the anecdote.

May 06, 10:08 AM

McConney says he worked daily with CFO Allen Weisselberg

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo began his questioning of former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney, who is testifying under subpoena. McConney said the Trump Organization is paying for his attorneys in this matter.

McConney, who oversaw the company’s general ledger and managed the accounting department, told jurors that he directly reported to Allen Weisselberg, the former Trump Organization CFO, from “the day I was hired until the day he left.”

McConney told jurors that he interacted with Weisselberg on a daily basis.

“Other than having lunch everyday, whenever I needed to. His office was next to mine,” McConney said.



May 06, 9:53 AM

DA calls ex-Trump Organization comptroller as next witness

Prosecutors have called as their next witness Jeffrey McConney, the former longtime controller at the Trump Organization.

McConney served as the Trump Organization’s controller for over 20 years before leaving the company with a $500,000 severance payment amid multiple criminal and civil investigations. He was among the Trump Organization executives who, along with Trump himself, was found liable earlier this year for committing a decade of business fraud.

Prosecutors have said he allegedly received and processed nearly a dozen fraudulent invoices from Michael Cohen to reimburse him for paying Stormy Daniels a $130,000 hush money payment just days ahead of the 2016 election.

May 06, 9:38 AM

Judge again holds Trump in contempt, threatens jail time

Judge Juan Merchan has found former President Trump violated the limited gag in the case for a 10th time and has held him in contempt.

“I find you in criminal contempt for the 10th time,” Merchan said.

Merchan said that the $1,000 dollar fines per violation “are not serving as a deterrent” and threatened to jail Trump moving forward.

“Mr. Trump, last thing I want to do is put you in jail, you are the former president of the United States, and possibly the next president as well,” Merchan said, directly addressing Trump.

“At the end of the day I have a job to do,” Merchan said.

May 06, 9:30 AM

Trump enters courtroom

Trump has entered the courtroom, carrying a stack of papers in his hand.

The former president is joined for the second time by his son Eric Trump, who is sitting in the front row of the gallery next to Trump lawyer Alina Habba, who is in court for the first time.

Prosecutors have also filed into the courtroom.

May 06, 7:36 AM

3rd week of testimony to begin

The third week of testimony in former President Trump’s criminal hush money trial gets underway this morning.

Jurors on Friday heard the completion of Hope Hicks’ testimony, as the former top Trump aide recounted the 2016 Trump campaign’s reaction to the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, and also said she felt it would have been out of character for Michael Cohen to have made the $130,000 Stormy Daniels hush money payment on his own.

The trial is scheduled to resume this morning with testimony from the prosecution’s next witness.