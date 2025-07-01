AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Trump’s latest business venture: A fragrance he says is ‘all about winning’

todayJuly 1, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, who has promoted Trump-branded sneakers, guitars, coins and watches, on Monday announced a new addition to his personal line of merchandise.

The latest product to bear the president’s name is “Trump Fragrances,” Trump-branded perfume and cologne that costs $249.

The fragrances, called “Victory 45-47” are “all about Winning, Strength, and Success,” Trump wrote on social media Monday evening.

The new offerings join a list of Trump-branded products that includes the $69.99 “God Bless the USA” Bible and $299 “Trump Landslide” boots.

Trump earlier promoted a “Fight! Fight! Fight!” fragrance collection, launched in December, that costs $199.

According to a financial disclosure report released in June, Trump last year made $2.5 million from Trump sneakers and fragrances.

Trump’s business assets are held by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is controlled by his son, Donald Trump Jr., but government watchdog groups have nonetheless expressed concern about how Trump may be using his position as president to generate personal profits.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in May that Trump is abiding by all applicable conflict-of-interest laws.

“I think everybody, the American public, believe it’s absurd for anyone to insinuate that this president is profiting off of the presidency,” she said. “This president was incredibly successful before giving it all up to serve our country publicly.”

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous and Olivia Rubin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%