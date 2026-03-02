AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tucker Wetmore adds 17 new shows to The Brunette World Tour

todayMarch 2, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Tucker Wetmore’s The Brunette World Tour (Courtesy Tucker Wetmore)

Tucker Wetmore’s extending The Brunette World Tour, adding 17 new dates, including stops in Los Angeles and Chicago. 

“This tour has already been more than I ever imagined,” he says. “Getting to add more dates and head back out West to play some bucket-list venues is something I’m really grateful for and I can’t wait to keep it rolling.”

The new additions start June 21 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and wrap Oct. 27 with his recently announced show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Maddox Batson, William Beckmann, George Birge, Jacob Hackworth, Braxton Keith and Stella Lefty will join him on the trek. Presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Tucker will also release his new track, “Sunburn,” on March 13, promising it’s the first in a steady stream of new music to come this year.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%